Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹283.35, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79999.66, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹288.6 and a low of ₹281 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|288.08
|10
|286.69
|20
|278.34
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% & ROA of 15.04% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.93 .
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.
Orient Technologies share price has gained 0.51% today to trade at ₹283.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess