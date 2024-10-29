Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 288.6 and closed at 283.35. The stock reached a high of 288.6 and a low of 281 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 283.35, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79999.66, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 288.6 and a low of 281 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5288.08
10286.69
20278.34
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Orient Technologies Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% & ROA of 15.04% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.93 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

Orient Technologies share price has gained 0.51% today to trade at 283.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.15% & -0.01% each respectively.

