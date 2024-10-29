Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|288.08
|10
|286.69
|20
|278.34
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Orient Technologies Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.
Orient Technologies share price down -0.3% today to trade at ₹281.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.5% each respectively.