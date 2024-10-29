Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹ 288.6 and closed at ₹ 281.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 288.6 and a low of ₹ 281 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:28 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹281.05, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79607.38, down by -0.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹288.6 and a low of ₹281 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 288.08 10 286.69 20 278.34 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.93 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.