Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 5.32%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 283 and closed at 299.75. The stock reached a high of 301.45 and a low of 279.25 during the session.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Orient TechnologiesShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
Orient TechnologiesShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 299.75, 5.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 301.45 and a low of 279.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5286.20
10287.68
20278.50
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Orient Technologies Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% & ROA of 15.04% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.11 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

Orient Technologies share price up 5.32% today to trade at 299.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOrient Technologies Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 5.32%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

291.10
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
7.5 (2.64%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

324.55
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.9 (1.22%)

Tata Motors share price

846.20
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.15 (0.37%)

Tata Steel share price

150.20
12:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,819.45
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
407.15 (4.33%)

Coforge share price

7,879.00
11:49 AM | 30 OCT 2024
123.5 (1.59%)

City Union Bank share price

177.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.54%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,224.35
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-0.75%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,250.00
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-3739.05 (-7.63%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,445.95
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-838.7 (-5.87%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

329.65
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-13.6 (-3.96%)

Cipla share price

1,421.05
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-57.05 (-3.86%)
More from Top Losers

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

373.20
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
33.8 (9.96%)

Redington India share price

181.15
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
14.4 (8.64%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,776.00
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
208 (8.1%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,271.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
88.35 (7.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.