Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are up by 4.04%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹296.1, 4.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80301.4, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹301.45 and a low of ₹279.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 286.20 10 287.68 20 278.50 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.11 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.