Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 0.42%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 31 Oct 2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 297.45 and closed at 295.55. The stock reached a high of 298.95 and a low of 294.55 during the session.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 295.55, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79591.34, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 298.95 and a low of 294.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5286.68
10288.81
20278.93
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Orient Technologies Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% & ROA of 15.04% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.02 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

Orient Technologies share price has gained 0.42% today to trade at 295.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.44% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
