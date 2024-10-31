Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are up by 1.19%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹ 297.45 and closed at ₹ 297.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 298.95 and a low of ₹ 294. Overall, the day showed a slight increase in price, reflecting a range of movement within the trading session.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:02 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹297.8, 1.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹298.95 and a low of ₹294 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 286.68 10 288.81 20 278.93 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.02 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.