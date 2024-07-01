Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Bohra Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Bohra Industries, Suumaya Industries, Hilton Metal Forging, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 71.65(0.3%) points and Sensex was up by 182.13(0.23%) points at 01 Jul 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 77.1(0.15%) points at 01 Jul 2024 10:45:01 IST. Other stocks such as Indus Towers, Tech Mahindra, Info Edge India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Grasim Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

