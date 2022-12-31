Outlook 2023: Here's why rupee will depreciate against dollar in H1

Although outlook for the Indian currency looks weak in the near-term, we do not expect sharp downside extending for a prolonged period as India is expected to remain as the best performing major economy which may be supportive for Rupee at lower levels. India’s GDP is forecast to expand by 6.8% in 2023. Since India is expected to grow at the fastest pace, the second half of 2023 may be positive for the domestic currency. It is to be noted that over the past couple of months we have seen inflation cooling down in most of the advanced economies, driven partly by easing of crude oil and other commodity prices.