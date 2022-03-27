Silver funds struggled to attract fresh money towards the end of the first quarter of 2022, after a flurry of retail interest in the early part of the year, global fund flow tracker EPFR said in its weekly note on 24 March.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with its geopolitical and inflationary implications, has triggered a surge in flows to gold funds. Those tracked by EPFR have taken in more than $7.5 billion since mid-January," EPFR said. Flows to gold funds have begun outpacing silver funds in relative and absolute terms.

Gold has been a choice of refuge for investors in uncertain times. Thus, rotation of money in gold funds is not surprising.

That said, the outlook for silver is expected to improve given its industrial demand.

“For silver, expectations are that this year global demand will grow 8% and 5% of that will come from industrial use. Emphasis on carbon-neutrality and green initiatives of global governments and the use of silver in making solar panels would increase," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president, metals, energy, and currency research, Religare Broking.

Not only are fundamentals supportive, but also technically silver prices are poised to improve.

“Silver staged a medium-term breakout when it rallied through $24.15 (an ounce) in mid-February. It has held that breakout very well and if it rises through $27 it should keep rallying onto its target of $31.50," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at global broking house Oanda.

In the international market, silver prices closed at $25.53 an ounce on Friday.

Halley said the mint ratio (gold/silver ratio), which remains above the support level of 75.855, is a positive for silver. The mint ratio measures the relative strength of gold versus silver prices. It shows how many ounces of silver it takes to purchase an ounce of gold, calculated by dividing the current gold price by silver price. When the ratio is high, the consensus is that silver is favoured.

So far in 2022, it is at 75-80. In 2020, the ratio had surged to 124. Then, silver rose to 44% beating gold’s 28% returns in the domestic market.

Silver prices on MCX are up 11% this year, ahead of gold’s 8% returns.

There are factors in favour of silver, but gold is expected to do better in the medium-term given its inflation hedge status, according to analysts.

Interest rate hikes have begun and that does not bode well for non-interest earning gold.

However, as long as inflation remains high, the yellow metal may continue to attract the attention of investors. Also, the central bank’s gold buying spree is another tailwind that will provide a fillip to gold prices, Sachdeva said.

