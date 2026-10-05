Over 100% returns in 6 months, now stock split - Check record date, ratio, old and new face value

Shares of BLS E-Services Limited remained under pressure during Monday’s intraday trading session, a day before the record date for its stock split corporate action. The IT enabled services stock has delivered 56% return in 2026 so far.

For investors, who closely track corporate actions like stock split, bonus issue, dividend, etc, here are all the details about BLS E-Services Limited stock split.

BLS E-Services Limited stock split The Haryana-headquartered IT company announced stock split in the ratio of 1:2. Prior to its stock split announcement, the company has announced final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each.

The company has announced a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. The company has announced that its equity shares “will be sub-divided into equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, against the existing equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, such that every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each shall stand subdivided into 2 (Two) equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.”

BLS E-Services old face value, new face value The company scrip has a face value of ₹10 each. Post stock split, its face value will reduce to ₹5 per equity share. The face value of a stock is its original, fixed Rupee amount assigned to a single share by the company when it is first issued. A stock's face value is remains completely unchanged with a stock's fluctuating stock market price.

BLS E-Services stock split record date The company has fixed Tuesday, October 6, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout.

BLS E-Services share price trend The stock was trading 1.55% lower at ₹317.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,880.60 crore at 3 pm on Monday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹328 per share and an intraday low of ₹316.50 per share.

BLS E-Services share price closed 1.99% lower at ₹322.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,926.03 crore on Thursday, October 1. The stock has delivered 75% return in one year, and around 42% return in two years.