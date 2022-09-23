Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Over 4 lakh crore of investors' wealth eroded as sensex tumbles 1021 points

Over 4 lakh crore of investors' wealth eroded as sensex tumbles 1021 points

Sensex slumped 1021 points eroding investors' wealth worth crores
3 min read . 05:54 PM ISTLivemint

The investors' wealth worth 4 lakh crore was eroded as the Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, slumped by nearly two per cent on Friday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, slumped by nearly two per cent on Friday, over 4 lakh crore of the investors' wealth eroded. The wealth worth crores eroded amid weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled an aggressive increase in interest rate to control inflation.

As the Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, slumped by nearly two per cent on Friday, over 4 lakh crore of the investors' wealth eroded. The wealth worth crores eroded amid weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled an aggressive increase in interest rate to control inflation.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1020.80 points or 1.73 per cent to 58,098.92 points as against the previous day's close at 59,119.72 points.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1020.80 points or 1.73 per cent to 58,098.92 points as against the previous day's close at 59,119.72 points.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

On Friday, the Sensex started in the red at 59,005.18 points and slumped to 57,981.95 points. This was the fourth consecutive day that markets saw losses as Sensex slumped. On Thursday, the Sensex had dropped by 337.06 points or 0.57 per cent.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange crashed 302.45 points or 1.72 per cent to 17,327.35 points against its previous day's close at 17,629.80 points. The Nifty had lost 88.55 points or 0.5 per cent on Thursday.

As the Sensex and Nifty dipped, the selling pressure in the market resulted in an erosion of over 4 lakh crore in investors' wealth.

Not just India, the stock markets have slumped across the world after the US Federal Reserve, on 21 September, announced 75 basis points increase in policy interest rate.

As Senxes and Nifty slumped, the banking stocks also witnessed a heavy selling pressure.

While State Bank of India (SBI) tumbled 2.99 per cent to 550.45, HDFC Bank slumped 2.64 per cent to 1446.50. In fact, all major banks including Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank closed with huge losses.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Power Grid Corporation dropped 7.93 per cent to 202.60 and Mahindra & Mahindra crashed 3 per cent to 1271.30.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited collapsed 1.87 per cent to 2439.35. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC, Titan, Bharti Airtel and UltraTech Cement were among the major Sensex losers.

Only three out of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive. Sun Pharma jumped 1.53 per cent to 920.80. ITC climbed 0.33 per cent to 346.25.

The share price of Tata Steel rallied while subsidiaries slumped by upto 9 per cent on Friday after the company's board approved the amalgamation of seven group companies.

On the BSE, Tata Steel closed 0.58 per cent higher at 104.25. The scrip surged to a high of 107.90 in the intra-day.

Out of the seven Tata Group companies that would get merged with Tata Steel, four are listed. All these four companies were trading with heavy losses.

Tata Steel Long Products Limited slumped 8.73 per cent to 683.50. The scrip hit a low of 679.65 in the intra-day.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited crashed by more than 14 per cent a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred it from using third-party recovery agents.

On the BSE, the share of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited was trading 11.42 per cent down at 198.20. The scrip crashed to a low of 192.05 in the intra-day against its previous day's close at 223.75.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced that it has directed Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL) to "immediately cease carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements, till further orders."

However, the said NBFC may continue to carry out recovery or repossession activities, through its own employees, the RBI said.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.