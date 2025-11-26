Pace Digitek share price jumps 3% after arm secures ₹200 crore order from L&T

Bengaluru-based telecom infrastructure solution provider Pace Digitek saw its shares rise 3% in Wednesday's session, November 26, to ₹223.70 apiece, in reaction to the company update on a fresh order win.

In its regulatory filing today, the company said that Lineage Power Private Limited, a material subsidiary of Pace Digitek, has received an order worth ₹ ₹200 crore (including taxes) from Larsen & Toubro Limited.

This order, the company said, is for the supply of Battery Energy Storage Systems, including LiFePo4 liquid-cooling BESS integrated containers for Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited, Kajra.

The company also said that the promoter or promoter group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

This was the second order win for the company in November, as last week it secured an order worth ₹929 crore (including taxes) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited.

The company said that the order is for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, inspection, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 200 MWAC grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV power plant under 300 MWAC, with associated power evacuation arrangement to STU substation, including three (03) years of operation and maintenance (O&M) of the same.

Meanwhile, the company’s shares made their debut on Dalal Street in early October, listing at ₹225, a 4% premium to the IPO price of ₹219.

Pace Digitek Q2 Results For the September-ending quarter (Q2FY26), the company reported a 45% QoQ jump in its consolidated revenue at ₹533 crore, and the net profit came in at ₹68 crore, 24% higher than the ₹55 crore posted in the preceding June quarter (Q1FY26).

It projects FY 2025-26 revenue of ₹2,600– ₹2,700 crore at 12% PAT margins, scaling to ₹3,100– ₹3,200 crore in FY 2027 at 11% margins. The company believes that its strong order visibility, energy transition tailwinds, and telecom infrastructure consolidation can make its target achievable.

In the September quarter, the company secured ₹1,345.18 crore in new orders, driven by major wins in BESS and telecom O&M, taking its order book to ₹3,266 crore, strengthening the company’s order book and growth outlook.