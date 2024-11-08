Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Page Industries, Cartrade Tech & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Page Industries, Cartrade Tech & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Page Industries, Cartrade Tech, National Aluminium Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, City Union Bank

LiveMint

Shares of Page Industries, Cartrade Tech, National Aluminium Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, City Union Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -28.2(-0.12%) points and Sensex was down by -60.01(-0.08%) points at 08 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -253.15(-0.49%) at 08 Nov 2024 10:44:53 IST.Other stocks such as Ola Electric Mobility, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Arman Financial Services, Brainbees Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, State Bank Of India, NTPC were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

