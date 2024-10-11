Page Industries, CG Power & Industrial Solutions & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Page Industries, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Shivalik Bimetal Controls

Published11 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Page Industries, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Shivalik Bimetal Controls hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -24.2(-0.1%) points and Sensex was down by -202.46(-0.25%) points at 11 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -184.4(-0.36%) at 11 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Hercules Hoists, Vinny Overseas, Creditaccess Grameen, Arman Financial Services, Mep Infrastructure Developers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

206.50
11:00 AM | 11 OCT 2024
18.75 (9.99%)

Tata Steel share price

161.80
11:00 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.15 (1.35%)

Axis Bank share price

1,175.70
11:00 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-8.05 (-0.68%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.85
11:00 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1.45 (1.12%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

869.75
10:51 AM | 11 OCT 2024
27.7 (3.29%)

Page Industries share price

45,500.00
10:49 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1364.7 (3.09%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,078.75
10:50 AM | 11 OCT 2024
138.25 (2.33%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,831.60
10:50 AM | 11 OCT 2024
21.6 (1.19%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,599.55
10:50 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-181.8 (-4.81%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,081.65
10:51 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-37.75 (-3.37%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,148.35
10:51 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-35.45 (-2.99%)

EPL share price

263.25
10:51 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-7.15 (-2.64%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

205.35
10:51 AM | 11 OCT 2024
17.6 (9.37%)

TV18 Broadcast share price

43.95
10:51 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.44 (5.88%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.55
10:51 AM | 11 OCT 2024
4.27 (5.6%)

Triveni Turbines share price

783.65
10:51 AM | 11 OCT 2024
39.4 (5.29%)
More from Top Gainers

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,645.00-50.00
    Chennai
    76,651.00-50.00
    Delhi
    76,803.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    76,655.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

