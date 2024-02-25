Paints: A sector forced to exit its complacency zone
SummaryThe entry of Aditya Birla Group in the paints sector puts pressure on leading incumbents to stay ahead, but this could be a strain on margins
Aditya Birla Group led-Grasim Industries Ltd is set to disrupt the oligopolistic Indian decorative paints industry with its strong distribution strategy and manufacturing prowess. Under its paints brand, Birla Opus, six plants are set to come on stream by the end of FY25. Collectively, these plants would expand the domestic paints industry’s current capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum by about 40%.