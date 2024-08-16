Are paper stocks cheap enough to own now?

The paper industry is crimped on the investment battlefield, with established companies trading at rock-bottom valuations and their price-to-earnings ratio now in single digits.

But before investors toss paper stocks into the recycling bin, a closer look reveals a story of temporary turbulence, not terminal decline.

A nasty combination of factors has battered the industry in 2024. At the heart of it lies the skyrocketing price of pulp, the core raw material, squeezing margins. A perfect storm of factors, including surging demand, supply chain disruptions and intense competition, has driven pulp prices.

Adding to the woes, fiscal 2024 witnessed a double whammy – declining paper prices and rising costs. While volume growth wasn't abysmal, it lacked the robust expansion investors were accustomed to.

Packaging: A glimmer of hope in a cardboard box

The growing demand for packaging, the industry’s knight in shining armour, however, offers a beacon of hope. Think Amazon and Flipkart delivery packages.

The booming online food delivery market, projected to grow at a sizzling CAGR of 16.95%, presents a significant opportunity for paperboard packaging companies.

Furthermore, the unwavering demand for essential hygiene products like tissue and toilet paper, fuelled by a growing population and rising hygiene awareness, adds another layer of resilience.

Beyond the bottomline: A war chest of opportunity

While headlines scream of industry woes, a crucial detail often goes unnoticed – the surprisingly strong financial health of many leading paper companies. Despite operating in a capital-intensive sector, these companies are sitting on a mountain of cash reserves, thanks to historically high margins and past growth. And in general, disciplined use of this surplus.

This financial strength provides them with a distinct advantage. Unlike some of their cash-strapped peers, these companies have the firepower to weather the storm and invest in future growth.

The road to recovery: A bumpy ride, but not a dead end

The paper industry's road to recovery is fraught with challenges. Incessant concerns over rising costs, economic headwinds and intensified competition, including cheap imports from ASEAN countries, remain. Recessionary fears in the US further dampen demand prospects. However, the industry benefits from several long-term tailwinds.

Printing press endures: Despite the rise of digital media, the Indian commercial printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% through 2032. Paper remains the go-to medium for essential printed materials like books, magazines, and newspapers.

Stationery's steady rise: The growing eco-consciousness of consumers is fuelling demand for eco-friendly notebooks and other paper products, presenting significant growth opportunities for paper companies catering to this segment.

Going green with packaging: The burgeoning environmental movement pushes the packaging industry towards sustainable solutions. Paper companies that embrace eco-friendly packaging materials stand to reap substantial rewards in the long run.

Put these together, and a sector that otherwise seems doomed is again looking to a healthy few years ahead. At least as far as demand potential is concerned.

On the raw material pricing front, global pulp prices have seen a sharp uptick in recent months, currently hovering around the $700-$750 per ton range. This surge comes after a period of relative stability and is primarily driven by tightening supply conditions. While new pulp capacity is expected to come online in the next couple of years, addressing the immediate supply concerns, the long-term outlook suggests a more balanced pulp market with prices potentially stabilizing around the $550 per ton mark.

Investing in the future: Expansion strategies

Flush with cash and armed with a growth vision, leading paper companies are actively making strategic investments for the future.

Organic growth: Some companies like Andhra Paper and Seshasayee Paper are expanding their existing capacity to meet the rising demand for packaging, a segment with significant growth potential.

Inorganic growth: Others are making strategic acquisitions, like JK Paper's recent purchase of Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging, to further solidify their position in the lucrative packaging segment.

Key players to watch

While the entire sector faces headwinds, certain companies have demonstrated resilience and growth potential.

JK Paper emerges as a standout player in the domestic paper market. Its scale of operations, coupled with superior operating margins and a dominant market share in key paper segments, positions it as an industry leader. The company's strategic focus on packaging, backed by organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, solidifies its position as a key beneficiary of the growing packaging market.

West Coast Paper Mills that acquired a controlling (72%) stake in Andhra Paper in 2020, and Seshasayee Paper & Boards are other companies worth keeping an eye on due to their diversified product portfolios and cost management strategies.

The final fold: A calculated investment choice

The paper industry presents a classic investment conundrum – a combination of short-term headwinds and long-term potential. While the current environment might seem bleak, a closer examination reveals an industry positioned for a rebound.

You will need to carefully weigh the risks and rewards before venturing into this sector. Understanding a company's ability to navigate challenges, its financial health and its growth strategies will be crucial before making any decision.

The paper industry, though crumpled at present, might just surprise with its resilience and future potential. With a focus on long-term fundamentals, readers might just find a hidden gem amidst the discounted paper stockpile.

However, if pulp prices continue to rise or the discipline of managing the surplus is diluted, this seemingly interesting long-term opportunity may turn out to be a value trap at best.

Perhaps this ambiguity is behind the fact paper stocks have been on a rollercoaster ride in recent times. Leading players have seen their stock prices surge, capturing attention. Expectedly, the rally was fuelled by optimism around capacity expansions and government support. However, the initial euphoria has cooled down as the industry continues to grapple with challenges.

Only time will tell how this story is going to play out…

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Agarwal has been tracking the stock markets for about two decades now. For about eight years during this period, she was a financial analyst at a value-style fund managing money for international investors. Presently, she is devoting her time to writing on potentially ignored and/or misunderstood investment opportunities in the Indian stock markets.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents may or may not hold the paper stocks as per SEBI guidelines.

