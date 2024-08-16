Markets
Are paper stocks cheap enough to own now?
Manvi Agarwal 5 min read 16 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryPaper stocks have seen a rollercoaster ride recently. The industry faces challenges like rising pulp costs and declining paper prices. However, strong financial health and burgeoning packaging demand offer a silver lining
The paper industry is crimped on the investment battlefield, with established companies trading at rock-bottom valuations and their price-to-earnings ratio now in single digits.
