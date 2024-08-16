Are paper stocks cheap enough to own now?

On the raw material pricing front, global pulp prices have seen a sharp uptick in recent months, currently hovering around the $700-$750 per ton range. This surge comes after a period of relative stability and is primarily driven by tightening supply conditions. While new pulp capacity is expected to come online in the next couple of years, addressing the immediate supply concerns, the long-term outlook suggests a more balanced pulp market with prices potentially stabilizing around the $550 per ton mark.