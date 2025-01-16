Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Raj Mehta,Rajeev Thakkar,Raunak Onkar,Rukun Tarachandani,Mansi Kariya, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹84640.59 crore. Under the guidance of Raj Mehta,Rajeev Thakkar,Raunak Onkar,Rukun Tarachandani,Mansi Kariya, the fund adheres to its objective of to seek to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio primarily of Equity and Equity Related Securities. Scheme shall invest in Indian equities, foreign equities and related instruments and debt securities. This detailed review of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund returned -2.19%, showing a negative delta of -0.68% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.53% against the NIFTY 500's -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 1.51% -6.43% 7.94% 1 Year 19.78% 9.51% 10.27% 3 Years 56.29% 37.58% 18.71% 5 Years 201.85% 114.76% 87.09%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 19.78% Misc. Financial Services 7.22% Electric Utilities 6.56% Software & Programming 6.1% Coal 5.76% Tobacco 5.47% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 3.8% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.67% Investment Services 3.51% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.99% Tires 1.39% Oil & Gas Operations 0.85% Food Processing 0.23% Consumer Financial Services 0.23% Business Services 0.22% Healthcare Facilities 0.19% Misc. Capital Goods 0.09% Aerospace & Defense 0.04% Communications Services 0.04% Construction Services 0.03% Metal Mining 0.03% Auto & Truck Parts 0.02% Jewelry & Silverware 0.01% Misc. Transportation 0.01% Insurance (Life) 0.01%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.10, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.96 and 1.21, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 7.51% for one year, 11.03% for three years, and 15.93% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Narayana Hrudayalaya 0.19% 1283146 163.32

