Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Raj Mehta,Rajeev Thakkar,Raunak Onkar,Rukun Tarachandani,Mansi Kariya, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 84640.59 crore. Under the guidance of Raj Mehta,Rajeev Thakkar,Raunak Onkar,Rukun Tarachandani,Mansi Kariya, the fund adheres to its objective of to seek to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio primarily of Equity and Equity Related Securities. Scheme shall invest in Indian equities, foreign equities and related instruments and debt securities. This detailed review of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund returned -2.19%, showing a negative delta of -0.68% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.53% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 1.51% -6.43% 7.94%
1 Year 19.78% 9.51% 10.27%
3 Years 56.29% 37.58% 18.71%
5 Years 201.85% 114.76% 87.09%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank8.04%
Bajaj Holdings & Investment7.22%
Power Grid Corporation Of India6.54%
Coal India5.76%
ITC5.47%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks19.78%
Misc. Financial Services7.22%
Electric Utilities6.56%
Software & Programming6.1%
Coal5.76%
Tobacco5.47%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers3.8%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.67%
Investment Services3.51%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.99%
Tires1.39%
Oil & Gas Operations0.85%
Food Processing0.23%
Consumer Financial Services0.23%
Business Services0.22%
Healthcare Facilities0.19%
Misc. Capital Goods0.09%
Aerospace & Defense0.04%
Communications Services0.04%
Construction Services0.03%
Metal Mining0.03%
Auto & Truck Parts0.02%
Jewelry & Silverware0.01%
Misc. Transportation0.01%
Insurance (Life)0.01%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.10, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.96 and 1.21, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 7.51% for one year, 11.03% for three years, and 15.93% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Narayana Hrudayalaya0.19%1283146163.32

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1.8828835E71.6716551E72985.66
Axis Bank2.890727E72.725727E72902.09
Mahindra & Mahindra1.151796E75797130.01743.26
Cipla6408145.05291134.0809.02
Reliance Industries9045500.06086000.0739.73
Punjab National Bank3544000.03416000.035.11
Indusind Bank276500.0269000.025.83
Hindalco Industries376600.0341600.020.58
NTPC745500.0384000.012.81
DLF210375.0138600.011.44
Larsen & Toubro61200.031200.011.26
Bajaj Finserv117500.061000.09.57

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Bajaj Holdings & Investment5328201.05318918.06322.47
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1.632721E71.3363879E71274.65
Dr Reddys Laboratories6965116.06713241.0932.14
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India1248761.0951375.0593.10
Central Depository Service India4016677.02264603.0398.27
ICRA318820.0307591.0196.43

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

