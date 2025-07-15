Patanjali Foods share price gains over 3% as board to consider bonus share issue on THIS date

Shares of FMCG company Patanjali Foods gained 3% in Tuesday's intraday deals, July 15, to hit a 5-week high of ₹1717.30 apiece after the company announced that its board will consider a bonus issue at its upcoming meeting.

The company announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company. The announcement was made on July 14, 2025, through a regulatory filing.

The company has also confirmed the closure of the trading window for dealing in the company's securities. This restriction applies to directors, promoters, key managerial personnel, designated persons, and connected persons and commenced on July 1, 2025.

The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Recently, the company announced that the ban on Patanjali Organic Wild Honey in the Union Territory of Ladakh has been lifted after it cleared food safety and standards regulations.

Stock remains under pressure, down 15% from its recent high The company’s shares came under pressure after touching a new all-time high of ₹2,007 in mid-April and have since declined by 15%.

In the quarter ended March 2025, the company reported a 74% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to ₹358.53 crore, compared to ₹206.31 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹9,744.73 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹8,348.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the full financial year 2024–25, net profit increased to ₹1,301.34 crore from ₹765.15 crore in the preceding year.

Total income also grew to ₹34,289.40 crore in FY25, compared to ₹31,961.62 crore in FY24.