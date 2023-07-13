Patanjali OFS: Non-retail portion fully subscribed on day 11 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Patanjali Foods' non-retail open offer for 2.53 crore equity shares was fully subscribed, raising around ₹2,530 crore. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. Analysts view the offer as a positive sign for the rapidly growing company.
The non-retail portion of the open offer (OFS) for Patanjali Foods was fully subscribed on July 13, 2023. The offer was for a total of 2.53 crore equity shares at a price of ₹1,000 per share representing a 19% discount to the previous close of ₹1,228.05.
