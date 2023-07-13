The non-retail portion of the open offer (OFS) for Patanjali Foods was fully subscribed on July 13, 2023. The offer was for a total of 2.53 crore equity shares at a price of ₹1,000 per share representing a 19% discount to the previous close of ₹1,228.05.

The offer was open to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs). The QIB portion of the offer was subscribed 1.12 times, while the NRI portion was subscribed 1.01 times.

The total proceeds from the OFS are expected to be around ₹2,530 crore. The company will use the proceeds from the OFS to repay debt and for other general corporate purposes.

Patanjali Foods is a subsidiary of Patanjali Ayurved, a leading FMCG company in India. The company manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including food, beverages, personal care products, and home care products.

The OFS is a sign of investor confidence in Patanjali Foods. The company has been growing rapidly in recent years and is well-positioned for future growth.

Patanjali Foods shares fell 5% to ₹1,166.65 on July 13 after the business announced an offer for sale (OFS). This OFS will allow Patanjali Ayurved, the company's promoter, to sell 2.53 crore shares at a fixed floor price.

The OFS will be carried out over two days, with the offer open to non-retail investors on July 13 and retail investors on July 14.

Here are some analysts' views on the OFS:

"The full subscription of the OFS is a positive sign for Patanjali Foods," said Ankit Jain, an analyst at ICICI Securities. "The company has been growing rapidly in recent years and is well-positioned for future growth."

"The OFS is a good opportunity for investors to participate in the growth of Patanjali Foods," said Rahul Jain, an analyst at Edelweiss Securities. "The company has a strong brand and a growing product portfolio."

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

PATANJALI FOODS More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test