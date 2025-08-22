Patel Retail IPO allotment LIVE: GMP signals 20% listing pop — Check steps to track status

Patel Retail IPO allotment Live: Following a massive response to the initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Retail Ltd, investors' focus will now shift to its allotment. Patel Retail IPO allotment date is today, and investors can easily check the status online through exchanges or the registrar's website.
The company's IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of 85.18 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 10.02 lakh shares by promoters.
The price band for the offer is ₹237-255 apiece.
Patel Retail IPO was subscribed 95.70 times as the three-day IPO drew to a close on Thursday. The ₹242.76-crore initial public offer received bids for 74,79,89,402 shares against 78,15,612 shares on offer.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received a whopping 272.43 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 108.17 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) category received 42.49 times subscription.
Patel Retail IPO GMP today is ₹50 per share. This means shares of the company were trading ₹50 above the issue price. At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Patel Retail IPO listing price could be ₹305, a premium of 19.61%.
Patel Retail IPO allotment LIVE: Follow these easy steps to check Patel Retail IPO allotment status on BSE.
Step 1: Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2: Pick 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.
Step 3: From the drop-down list, choose 'Issue Name' and select the IPO.
Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN
Finally, once you hit submit, your Patel Retail IPO allotment status will be available on the BSE.
Patel Retail IPO allotment LIVE: Patel Retail Limited is primarily engaged as a retail supermarket chain operating in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas, with a focus on “value retail,” offering food, non-food (FMCG), general merchandise, and apparel catering to the needs of the entire family.
Incorporated in Fiscal 2008, the company started its first store under the brand “Patel’s R Mart” at Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since then, their operations have expanded across the suburban areas of Thane and Raigad districts in Maharashtra.
As of May 31, 2025, they operate and manage forty-three (43) stores, with a retail business area of approximately 1,78,946 sq. ft.
Patel Retail IPO allotment LIVE: If you have applied for the Patel Retail IPO, you can do a Patel Retail IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar — Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Follow these simple steps for the same:
The Patel Retail IPO allotment will be visible on your screen.
