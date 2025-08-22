Patel Retail IPO allotment LIVE: GMP signals 20% listing pop — Check steps to track status

Patel Retail IPO allotment Live: Following a massive response to the initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Retail Ltd, investors' focus will now shift to its allotment. Patel Retail IPO allotment date is today, and investors can easily check the status online through exchanges or the registrar's website.

The company's IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of 85.18 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 10.02 lakh shares by promoters.

The price band for the offer is ₹237-255 apiece.

Patel Retail IPO Subscription Status

Patel Retail IPO was subscribed 95.70 times as the three-day IPO drew to a close on Thursday. The ₹242.76-crore initial public offer received bids for 74,79,89,402 shares against 78,15,612 shares on offer.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received a whopping 272.43 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 108.17 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) category received 42.49 times subscription.

Patel Retail IPO GMP

Patel Retail IPO GMP today is ₹50 per share. This means shares of the company were trading ₹50 above the issue price. At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Patel Retail IPO listing price could be ₹305, a premium of 19.61%.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on the Patel Retail IPO allotment.