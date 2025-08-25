Patel Retail IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what GMP, experts signal ahead of stock market debut

Patel Retail IPO listing: Following the closure of Patel Retail's initial public offering (IPO) and the finalisation of allotment status last week, investor focus has now shifted to its listing, with the grey market signalling a decent debut.

Patel Retail IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, August 22. This means those investors who received the allotment can expect the credit of shares in their account today, August 25, while the refunds to others will also be credited today.

Patel Retail IPO witnessed a stellar subscription for its ₹243 crore book build issue. At the end of the three days, the issue was booked 95.69 times. Keeping in line with the strong demand for the public offer, Patel Retail IPO listing gains even more importance.

Patel Retail IPO listing date is fixed as Tuesday, August 26.

Patel Retail IPO GMP Ahead of the listing, the Patel Retail IPO GMP (grey market premium) is ₹48 per share. This means shares of Patel Retail are trading ₹48 above the issue price of ₹255 at ₹303.

At the prevailing GMP and issue price, the Patel Retail IPO listing price could be ₹303, a premium of 18.82%.

According to data available, the Patel Retail IPO GMP is trending close to its highs. The lowest GMP for the stock was nil, while the highest GMP was ₹50.

Meanwhile, Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, said Patel Retail’s IPO concluded with overwhelming demand at 95.7 times subscription, and the grey market premium has been holding firm in the range of ₹45–50. “This implies an expected listing gain of around 18–20%, pointing towards a debut in the vicinity of ₹300–305 per share.”

Such strong early signals, backed by exceptional institutional participation, set the stage for a buoyant listing and short-term investor enthusiasm, he added.

Patel Retail IPO Details Patel Retail IPO, which was open for subscription from August 19 to August 21, was a mix of a fresh issue of ₹217.21 crore and an offer for sale of ₹25.55 crore

The issue was priced in the range of ₹237 to ₹255 per share. Patel Retail IPO lot size was 58, requiring a minimum investment of ₹13,746.

The company plans to use the funds raised for repayment of certain corporate borrowings, funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2008, Patel Retail launched its first store in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since that time, it has broadened its operations across suburban areas in Thane and the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The company offers a wide variety of products, covering food, non-food items, general merchandise, and apparel to cater to family needs. It serves tier-III cities and neighbouring suburbs under the brand name 'Patel's R Mart'. As of May 31, 2025, the company managed and operated 43 stores.