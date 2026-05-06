Paytm Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Paytm share price gains ahead of earnings; what to expect

Paytm Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, is set to announce its Q4 Results 2026 today (Wednesday, 6 May).
The fintech firm’s Board of Directors will meet to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31.
Ahead of the Q4 results, Paytm shares rose 2.5% on the BSE.
Paytm Q4 results preview
Analysts expect revenue to remain largely flat quarter-on-quarter in the range of ₹2,180– ₹2,500 crore, with gross merchandise value (GMV) likely to grow by around 4% QoQ. The results are expected to reflect the impact of the cancellation of the Paytm Payments Bank licence in April 2026.
Following the announcement of results, the company will host an earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, May 7. The call is scheduled from 8:00 to 8:45 IST.
During the earnings call, the management is expected to discuss the company’s financial performance for the quarter and full year, along with key operational developments and business updates. The interaction will also provide investors and analysts with insights into growth trends and future outlook.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Paytm heads into Q4 FY26 with operational stability largely restored in its core business, shifting investor focus toward the durability of monetisation and the pace of margin recovery, says Tushar Badjat, Director at Badjate Stock & Shares Pvt Ltd.
Street estimates point to stable revenues in the range of ₹2,180– ₹2,500 crore, along with ~4% sequential GMV growth, indicating continued steady engagement across the company’s merchant ecosystem.
According to Badjat, the disruption related to Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) now appears increasingly ring-fenced from core operations. Paytm continues to demonstrate strong ecosystem relevance, supported by its 48 million+ merchant base and an estimated ~6.9% UPI market share.
He adds that the key monitorable going forward will be the recovery trajectory in financial services distribution and whether improving contribution margins can translate into sustained EBITDA leverage over the coming quarters.
“For the market, this quarter is less about the headline loss estimate of ~ ₹248 crore and more about assessing whether Paytm is transitioning into a more predictable and scalable profitability cycle heading into FY27,” Badjat notes.
According to news reports, despite an encouraging outlook, Haitong highlighted several risks, including potential regulatory interventions across Paytm's business areas, including payments, lending, broking, and insurance distribution.
The brokerage also warned that any strain in the credit market could hinder lending growth, while increasing competition in the fintech sector might impact margins and future growth.
Nonetheless, the brokerage pointed out that Paytm has successfully managed previous regulatory challenges through timely corrective measures, which has enhanced confidence in its long-term business model.
Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Paytm has been consolidating within the 1148–1051 range over the past seven sessions, indicating a phase of indecision. The RSI remains flat, suggesting a lack of strong directional momentum, while a subdued ADX highlights low volatility in the counter.
Shah added that over the last three sessions, the stock attempted to breach its 200-day EMA zone of 1,220–1,225 but consistently faced selling pressure at higher levels. A decisive breakout above this resistance zone could trigger an upward move. On the downside, immediate support lies in the 1,075–1,070 zone, which will be crucial to watch in the near term.
In accordance with SEBI's regulations on preventing insider trading, Paytm notified the exchanges that the trading window for transactions involving the company's securities is shut for all designated individuals and their close relatives until Friday, May 8.
According to news reports, Haitong anticipates that Paytm's financial performance will improve significantly in the coming years, forecasting a nearly fourfold increase in both EBITDA and net profit from FY26 to FY28. The profit after tax is expected to rise to ₹22 billion by FY28, up from ₹5.9 billion in FY26, bolstered by margin expansion and the utilisation of accumulated tax losses.
The brokerage has also estimated a consistent improvement in return on equity, expecting it to reach around 12% by FY28, compared to about 4% in FY26, indicative of enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.
Paytm's consolidated operating revenue rose 20% year over year to ₹2,194 crore, up from ₹1,828 crore in the same quarter last year. The company recorded EBITDA of ₹156 crore, compared with a loss of ₹223 crore in the prior year. Margins improved to 7%, recovering from -12%. The net profit (PAT) stood at ₹225 crore, marking a turnaround from a loss of ₹208 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company will hold an earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, May 7. This call is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (IST). During the call, management will review the financial results and significant developments with investors and analysts.
Paytm is expected to report largely flat revenue performance on a sequential basis for Q4, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Revenue from operations is estimated at ₹2,180 crore (up 14% YoY), reflecting subdued QoQ growth.
Contribution profit is projected to rise 13% YoY (though down 3% QoQ) to ₹1,215 crore, with contribution margins remaining stable at around 55.6%.
The brokerage maintains a Neutral rating on the stock, with a CMP of ₹997 and a target price of ₹1,150 (implying ~15% upside). EBITDA estimates have been revised downward for FY26, FY27, and FY28 by 17.2%, 43.0%, and 33.2%, respectively.
Paytm share price opened at ₹1,094.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,116.20 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,090 apiece.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock is witnessing strong support near the ₹1,050 level, with signs of base formation emerging. He noted that the stock is currently up around 2% andthat, as long as this key support holds, further upside cannot be ruled out.
On the upside, Bhosale highlighted ₹1,200 as the immediate resistance level, which coincides with the 200-day moving average and the previous swing high. A decisive breakout above this zone could be crucial for extending the upward momentum.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.