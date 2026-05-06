Paytm Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Paytm share price gains ahead of earnings; what to expect

Paytm Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, is set to announce its Q4 Results 2026 today (Wednesday, 6 May).

The fintech firm’s Board of Directors will meet to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31.

Ahead of the Q4 results, Paytm shares rose 2.5% on the BSE.

Paytm Q4 results preview

Analysts expect revenue to remain largely flat quarter-on-quarter in the range of ₹2,180– ₹2,500 crore, with gross merchandise value (GMV) likely to grow by around 4% QoQ. The results are expected to reflect the impact of the cancellation of the Paytm Payments Bank licence in April 2026.

Following the announcement of results, the company will host an earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, May 7. The call is scheduled from 8:00 to 8:45 IST.

During the earnings call, the management is expected to discuss the company’s financial performance for the quarter and full year, along with key operational developments and business updates. The interaction will also provide investors and analysts with insights into growth trends and future outlook.



(Stay tuned for more updates)