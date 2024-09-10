Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Paytm share are up by 5.72%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Paytm share are up by 5.72%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 638.95 and closed at 663.95. The stock reached a high of 687.3 and a low of 633.7 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:02 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 663.95, 5.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81688.63, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 687.3 and a low of 633.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5609.84
10577.19
20559.48
50500.47
100439.29
300515.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 635.0, 648.45, & 673.9, whereas it has key support levels at 596.1, 570.65, & 557.2.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 1240.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.18% with a target price of 536.625.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in quarter.

Paytm share price up 5.72% today to trade at 663.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, LIC Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.16% each respectively.

