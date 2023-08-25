Paytm share price rallies over 3% to hit 52-week high on block deal buzz, hopes of MSCI inclusion1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM IST
According to reports, Jack Ma-founded Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings will offload Paytm shares at ₹880.10 apiece. After the deal, Antfin’s stake in Paytm will be reduced to 9.9%.
Paytm share price rallied over 3% to a fresh 52-week high after reports of huge block deal. Paytm shares gained as much as 3.84% to hit a 52-week high of ₹939.00 apiece on the BSE.
