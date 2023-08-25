Paytm share price rallied over 3% to a fresh 52-week high after reports of huge block deal. Paytm shares gained as much as 3.84% to hit a 52-week high of ₹939.00 apiece on the BSE.
Around 2.3 crore Paytm shares or 3.6% stake of the company changed hands in a bunch of deals, according to reports.
Earlier, reports said that Antfin was set to sell another 3.6% shares, or 2.3 crore shares in the fintech giant via block deal on Friday.
The Jack Ma-founded Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings was poised to offload Paytm shares at ₹880.10 apiece. After the deal, Antfin’s stake in Paytm will be reduced to 9.9%.
Antfin had earlier this month sold a 10.3% stake to Resilient, an overseas entity which is 100% owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. With this, Sharma becomes the sole Significant Beneficial Owner (SBO) of Paytm whose current stake in the company is 19.42%.
Analysts believe reduction of Antfin’s shareholding to 9.9% and the change of Paytm’s SBO to Sharma, will remove the overhang of Chinese shareholding.
Meanwhile, higher free float and greater weightage may lead to inclusion of Paytm shares in the MSCI index.
As analyzed by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, FTSE Index provider should include additional floating Paytm shares within the next three to four days itself.
“This inclusion is expected to generate a passive flow (minuscule) of approximately $7 million, involving 0.5 million shares and resulting in a volume impact over 0.10 days," said Abhilash Pagaria, analyst at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in a note.
Meanwhile, if Paytm updates September shareholding before early October, there is a possibility that it could qualify for November MSCI Standard Index.
The potential influx would be $145 million, as per Nuvama which said that Paytm remained its high conviction inclusion pick.
At 9:25 am, Paytm share price was trading 1.20% higher at ₹915.05 apiece on the BSE.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.