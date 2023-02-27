Paytm share price rises. Why the stock is in focus?
- Paytm shares surged more than 3% to ₹655 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals
Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) surged more than 3% to ₹655 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals as the stock is in focus on block deals news as well as reports of telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal seeking a stake in the Indian fintech firm.
