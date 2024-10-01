Paytm share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Paytm Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 688.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 689. The stock reached a high of ₹ 696.4 during the day and a low of ₹ 681.65, indicating a range of price fluctuations.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:04 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹689, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹696.4 and a low of ₹681.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 679.49 10 673.32 20 647.60 50 564.81 100 477.04 300 501.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹705.45, ₹720.65, & ₹745.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹665.05, ₹639.85, & ₹624.65.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 30.23% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.72% with a target price of ₹560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.