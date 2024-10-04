Paytm share are down by -2.19%, Nifty up by 0.34%

Paytm Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 727.3 and closed at ₹ 711.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 732 and a low of ₹ 696.65 during the session.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:08 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹711.45, -2.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82735.68, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹732 and a low of ₹696.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 696.84 10 681.65 20 660.37 50 575.10 100 483.74 300 499.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹756.57, ₹784.18, & ₹812.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹700.67, ₹672.38, & ₹644.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 304.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.29% with a target price of ₹560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}