Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Paytm share are down by -6.33%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Paytm share are down by -6.33%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 698.05 and closed at 651.20. The stock reached a high of 712.65 and a low of 650.00 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:04 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 651.2, -6.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81229.99, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 712.65 and a low of 650 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5702.91
10690.33
20671.01
50585.32
100490.55
300500.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 720.97, 746.88, & 761.27, whereas it has key support levels at 680.67, 666.28, & 640.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 217.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.00% with a target price of 560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.

Paytm share price down -6.33% today to trade at 651.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.56% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.