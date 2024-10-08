Paytm share are up by 8.8%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹708.95, 8.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81426.77, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹715 and a low of ₹655.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 702.91 10 690.33 20 671.01 50 585.32 100 490.55 300 499.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹695.53, ₹742.57, & ₹771.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹619.28, ₹590.07, & ₹543.03.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.01% with a target price of ₹560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.