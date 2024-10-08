Paytm share are up by 8.8%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Paytm Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|702.91
|10
|690.33
|20
|671.01
|50
|585.32
|100
|490.55
|300
|499.70
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹695.53, ₹742.57, & ₹771.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹619.28, ₹590.07, & ₹543.03.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.01% with a target price of ₹560.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.
Paytm share price up 8.8% today to trade at ₹708.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are falling today, but its peers Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.46% each respectively.
