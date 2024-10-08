Paytm share are up by 8.8%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Paytm Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 655.35 and closed at ₹ 708.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 715 and a low of ₹ 655.35 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹708.95, 8.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81426.77, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹715 and a low of ₹655.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 702.91 10 690.33 20 671.01 50 585.32 100 490.55 300 499.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹695.53, ₹742.57, & ₹771.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹619.28, ₹590.07, & ₹543.03.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.01% with a target price of ₹560.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.