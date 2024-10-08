Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Paytm share are up by 8.8%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Paytm Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 655.35 and closed at 708.95. The stock reached a high of 715 and a low of 655.35 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 708.95, 8.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81426.77, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 715 and a low of 655.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5702.91
10690.33
20671.01
50585.32
100490.55
300499.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 695.53, 742.57, & 771.78, whereas it has key support levels at 619.28, 590.07, & 543.03.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.01% with a target price of 560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.

Paytm share price up 8.8% today to trade at 708.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are falling today, but its peers Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.46% each respectively.

