Paytm share are down by -2.91%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Paytm Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 751 and closed at ₹ 731.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 756.15 and a low of ₹ 725.95 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹731.7, -2.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81942, up by 0.38%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 698.75 10 689.12 20 672.24 50 589.21 100 493.55 300 499.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹778.48, ₹809.52, & ₹870.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹686.83, ₹626.22, & ₹595.18.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 368.25% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.47% with a target price of ₹560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.