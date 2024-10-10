Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.82%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Paytm Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 743.05 and closed at ₹ 735.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 756.45 and a low of ₹ 732 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:19 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹735.15, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81601.6, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹756.45 and a low of ₹732 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 711.80 10 699.33 20 679.78 50 595.16 100 497.74 300 500.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹763.75, ₹785.35, & ₹804.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹723.2, ₹704.25, & ₹682.65.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 228.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.83% with a target price of ₹560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}