Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 0.96%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Paytm Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 732 and closed at ₹ 738.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 753.3 and a low of ₹ 728.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 713.79 10 705.32 20 685.44 50 600.73 100 501.98 300 501.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹748.3, ₹764.6, & ₹773.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹723.35, ₹714.7, & ₹698.4.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.20% with a target price of ₹560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.