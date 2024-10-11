Hello User
Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 0.96%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 732 and closed at 738.75. The stock reached a high of 753.3 and a low of 728.3 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 738.75, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81373.18, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 753.3 and a low of 728.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5713.79
10705.32
20685.44
50600.73
100501.98
300501.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 748.3, 764.6, & 773.25, whereas it has key support levels at 723.35, 714.7, & 698.4.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.20% with a target price of 560.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.

Paytm share price has gained 0.96% today, currently at 738.75, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.25% & -0.29% each respectively.

