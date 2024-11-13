Paytm Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Paytm share price are down by -2.83%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Paytm Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 789.85 and closed at 767.4. The stock reached a high of 793.05 and a low of 763.05 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
PaytmShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
PaytmShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Paytm Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 767.4, -2.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78208.96, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 793.05 and a low of 763.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5791.11
10770.56
20748.13
50697.94
100586.78
300511.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 824.32, 858.73, & 877.62, whereas it has key support levels at 771.02, 752.13, & 717.72.

Paytm Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% & ROA of -8.10% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.04% with a target price of 652.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price down -2.83% today to trade at 767.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPaytm Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Paytm share price are down by -2.83%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

283.80
11:16 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-6.45 (-2.22%)

Tata Steel share price

140.35
11:16 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-3.8 (-2.64%)

Tata Motors share price

784.95
11:16 AM | 13 NOV 2024
0 (0%)

Tata Power share price

408.35
11:16 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.9 (-1.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

62.89
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.06 (-7.45%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,168.10
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-787.05 (-6.08%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

929.30
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-58.1 (-5.88%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,122.75
11:07 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-66.9 (-5.62%)
More from Top Losers

KNR Constructions share price

310.10
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
25.95 (9.13%)

Piramal Pharma share price

266.00
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
15.45 (6.17%)

Medplus Health Services share price

697.00
11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
21.35 (3.16%)

Adani Power share price

574.10
11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
16.3 (2.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.000.00
    Chennai
    77,311.000.00
    Delhi
    77,463.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.