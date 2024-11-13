Paytm Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Paytm share price are down by -2.83%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Paytm Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹767.4, -2.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78208.96, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹793.05 and a low of ₹763.05 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|791.11
|10
|770.56
|20
|748.13
|50
|697.94
|100
|586.78
|300
|511.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹824.32, ₹858.73, & ₹877.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹771.02, ₹752.13, & ₹717.72.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% & ROA of -8.10% respectively.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.04% with a target price of ₹652.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.
Paytm share price down -2.83% today to trade at ₹767.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.59% each respectively.