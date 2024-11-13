Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Paytm Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Paytm share price are down by -2.83%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Paytm Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Paytm share price are down by -2.83%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 789.85 and closed at 767.4. The stock reached a high of 793.05 and a low of 763.05 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

PaytmShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Paytm Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 767.4, -2.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78208.96, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 793.05 and a low of 763.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5791.11
10770.56
20748.13
50697.94
100586.78
300511.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 824.32, 858.73, & 877.62, whereas it has key support levels at 771.02, 752.13, & 717.72.

Paytm Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% & ROA of -8.10% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.04% with a target price of 652.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price down -2.83% today to trade at 767.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.