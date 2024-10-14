Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Paytm Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 730 and closed at 716.35. During the day, it reached a high of 735.8 and a low of 711.35, indicating some volatility within the trading session.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:15 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 716.35, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81887.56, up by 0.62%. The stock has hit a high of 735.8 and a low of 711.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5720.45
10711.68
20692.20
50609.81
100509.70
300503.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 743.7, 763.6, & 774.2, whereas it has key support levels at 713.2, 702.6, & 682.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 49.09% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.57% with a target price of 569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price down -1.08% today to trade at 716.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.51% & 0.62% each respectively.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: Paytm share are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.51%

    Popular in Markets

