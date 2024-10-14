Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:15 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹716.35, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81887.56, up by 0.62%. The stock has hit a high of ₹735.8 and a low of ₹711.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 720.45 10 711.68 20 692.20 50 609.81 100 509.70 300 503.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹743.7, ₹763.6, & ₹774.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹713.2, ₹702.6, & ₹682.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 49.09% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.57% with a target price of ₹569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.