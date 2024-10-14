Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Paytm Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|720.45
|10
|711.68
|20
|692.20
|50
|609.81
|100
|509.70
|300
|503.15
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹743.7, ₹763.6, & ₹774.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹713.2, ₹702.6, & ₹682.7.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 49.09% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.57% with a target price of ₹569.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.
Paytm share price down -1.08% today to trade at ₹716.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.51% & 0.62% each respectively.