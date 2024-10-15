Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 2.7%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Paytm Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 723.75 and closed at ₹ 737. The stock reached a high of ₹ 742.6 and a low of ₹ 713 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹737, 2.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81851.73, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹742.6 and a low of ₹713 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 720.45 10 711.68 20 692.20 50 609.81 100 509.70 300 502.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹732.73, ₹746.72, & ₹757.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹708.38, ₹698.02, & ₹684.03.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 89.09% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.80% with a target price of ₹569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.