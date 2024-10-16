Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.27%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹727.65, -0.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81725.96, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹734.3 and a low of ₹721.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 733.65 10 716.20 20 694.76 50 614.22 100 513.45 300 503.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹744.35, ₹758.55, & ₹774.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹714.3, ₹698.45, & ₹684.25.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.80% with a target price of ₹569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.