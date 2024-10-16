Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.27%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Paytm Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|733.65
|10
|716.20
|20
|694.76
|50
|614.22
|100
|513.45
|300
|503.06
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹744.35, ₹758.55, & ₹774.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹714.3, ₹698.45, & ₹684.25.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.80% with a target price of ₹569.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.
Paytm share price down -0.27% today to trade at ₹727.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers Housing & Urban Development Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.14% & -0.12% each respectively.