Business News/ Markets / Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.27%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Paytm Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 723.05 and closed at 727.65. The stock reached a high of 734.30 and a low of 721.65 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 727.65, -0.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81725.96, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 734.3 and a low of 721.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5733.65
10716.20
20694.76
50614.22
100513.45
300503.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 744.35, 758.55, & 774.4, whereas it has key support levels at 714.3, 698.45, & 684.25.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.80% with a target price of 569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price down -0.27% today to trade at 727.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers Housing & Urban Development Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.14% & -0.12% each respectively.

