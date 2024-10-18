Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 0.95%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Paytm Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|724.89
|10
|719.34
|20
|700.49
|50
|623.41
|100
|521.13
|300
|504.08
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹717.0, ₹741.0, & ₹753.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹681.0, ₹669.0, & ₹645.0.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.06% with a target price of ₹569.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.
Paytm share price up 0.95% today to trade at ₹703 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.04% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess