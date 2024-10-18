Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 0.95%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Paytm Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 691 and closed at ₹ 703. The stock reached a high of ₹ 706.8 and a low of ₹ 670.4 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹703, 0.95% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81042.16, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹706.8 and a low of ₹670.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 724.89 10 719.34 20 700.49 50 623.41 100 521.13 300 504.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹717.0, ₹741.0, & ₹753.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹681.0, ₹669.0, & ₹645.0.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.06% with a target price of ₹569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.