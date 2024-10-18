Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 0.95%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 0.95%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 691 and closed at 703. The stock reached a high of 706.8 and a low of 670.4 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 703, 0.95% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81042.16, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 706.8 and a low of 670.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5724.89
10719.34
20700.49
50623.41
100521.13
300504.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 717.0, 741.0, & 753.0, whereas it has key support levels at 681.0, 669.0, & 645.0.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.06% with a target price of 569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price up 0.95% today to trade at 703 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.04% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.