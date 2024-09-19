Paytm share are down by -3.55%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Paytm Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 676.95 and closed at ₹ 647.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 683.65 and a low of ₹ 628.85 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹647.45, -3.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83129.88, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹683.65 and a low of ₹628.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 666.84 10 645.98 20 604.38 50 535.22 100 456.72 300 508.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹694.37, ₹717.93, & ₹732.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹656.12, ₹641.43, & ₹617.87.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 28.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.