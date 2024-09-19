Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Paytm share are down by -3.55%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Paytm share are down by -3.55%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 676.95 and closed at 647.45. The stock reached a high of 683.65 and a low of 628.85 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 647.45, -3.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83129.88, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 683.65 and a low of 628.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5666.84
10645.98
20604.38
50535.22
100456.72
300508.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 694.37, 717.93, & 732.62, whereas it has key support levels at 656.12, 641.43, & 617.87.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 28.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.

Paytm share price down -3.55% today to trade at 647.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, LIC Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.22% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.