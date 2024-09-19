Paytm share are down by -3.55%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Paytm Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|666.84
|10
|645.98
|20
|604.38
|50
|535.22
|100
|456.72
|300
|508.51
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹694.37, ₹717.93, & ₹732.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹656.12, ₹641.43, & ₹617.87.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 28.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.
Paytm share price down -3.55% today to trade at ₹647.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, LIC Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.22% each respectively.