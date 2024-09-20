Paytm share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Paytm Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 660 and closed at 662.05. During the day, it reached a high of 670 and a low of 651.85.

Published20 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 662.05, 1.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84411.35, up by 1.47%. The stock has hit a high of 670 and a low of 651.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5667.69
10651.69
20609.31
50539.91
100459.51
300507.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 682.53, 710.82, & 737.83, whereas it has key support levels at 627.23, 600.22, & 571.93.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was -25.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.

Paytm share price up 1.11% today to trade at 662.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial are falling today, but its peers Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE, LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.25% & 1.47% each respectively.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
