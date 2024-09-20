Paytm share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Paytm Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|667.69
|10
|651.69
|20
|609.31
|50
|539.91
|100
|459.51
|300
|507.22
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹682.53, ₹710.82, & ₹737.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹627.23, ₹600.22, & ₹571.93.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was -25.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.
Paytm share price up 1.11% today to trade at ₹662.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial are falling today, but its peers Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE, LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.25% & 1.47% each respectively.