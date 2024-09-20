Paytm share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Paytm Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 660 and closed at ₹ 662.05. During the day, it reached a high of ₹ 670 and a low of ₹ 651.85.

At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹662.05, 1.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84411.35, up by 1.47%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 667.69 10 651.69 20 609.31 50 539.91 100 459.51 300 507.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹682.53, ₹710.82, & ₹737.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹627.23, ₹600.22, & ₹571.93.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was -25.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.