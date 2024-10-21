Hello User
Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.65%, Nifty down by -0.45%

Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.65%, Nifty down by -0.45%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 723.05 and closed at 720.25. The stock reached a high of 726.45 and a low of 706.25 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 720.25, -0.65% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81006.12, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 726.45 and a low of 706.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5717.98
10719.22
20704.77
50631.33
100528.50
300504.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 747.93, 768.67, & 807.43, whereas it has key support levels at 688.43, 649.67, & 628.93.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.00% with a target price of 569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price down -0.65% today to trade at 720.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers Sundaram Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.45% & -0.27% each respectively.

