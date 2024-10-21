Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.65%, Nifty down by -0.45%

Paytm Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 723.05 and closed at ₹ 720.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 726.45 and a low of ₹ 706.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 717.98 10 719.22 20 704.77 50 631.33 100 528.50 300 504.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹747.93, ₹768.67, & ₹807.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹688.43, ₹649.67, & ₹628.93.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.00% with a target price of ₹569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.