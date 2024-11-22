Paytm Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 5.78%, Nifty up by 1.28%

Paytm Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 846.9 and closed at ₹ 894.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 897.9 and a low of ₹ 843.75 during the trading session. This indicates a positive performance for the day, with a notable increase in the closing price compared to the opening price.

Paytm Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:23 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹894.3, 5.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78035.86, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹897.9 and a low of ₹843.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 782.02 10 793.51 20 768.86 50 721.77 100 609.22 300 511.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹857.55, ₹870.3, & ₹894.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹820.3, ₹795.8, & ₹783.05.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 371.46% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.30% with a target price of ₹668.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.80% in june to 7.86% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}